ICSI signs MoU with Selu college under ‘Academic Connect’ initiative

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with Nutan Vidyalay Shikshan Santha’s Nutan Mahavidyalay, Selu (Parbhani) under ICSI Academic Connect initiative.

The centre was named as ICSI- Selu Study Centre. The MOU signing ceremony was held at Nutan Mahavidyalay, Selu. President of NVSS Lohiya, secretary Kothekar, Joint Secretary Bihani, IQAC Co-ordinator Padmavat and Vice Principal Rathod were present.

Chairman of ICSI city chapter CS Paresh Deshpande was the chief chief guest.

CS Paresh Deshpande said that the purpose of this MOU through Study Center is to help UG and PG students of the colleges of Selu tehsil about the CS course, its registration, coaching career opportunities and guidance to students of Selu and nearby area to qualify as Company Secretaries and become the corporate governance professionals.

He guided the students on ‘Career Opportunities as Company Secretary under the career awareness programme of ICSI at Nutan Mahavidyalay Selu.