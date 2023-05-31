ICSI study circle meet on share allotment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) conducted a study circle meeting on ‘Navigating Share Allotment: Key Considerations for Private Limited Companies and Farmer Producer Companies’ here on Tuesday at the Seminar Hall of the Chapter. CS Sagar Deo, past chapter chairman and a practicing CS was the speaker. Chapter chairman CS Vipul Sharma welcomed CS Deo. The interactive session highlighted the key aspects of the share allotment.

Past chairmen (all company secretaries) Laxmikant Jaipurkar, Vijay Baheti, Prasad Takalkar, Paresh Deshpande, senior members Girish Bhandare, Santosh Bhutada were among those present. CS Sharma announced that a free medical check-up camp will be held for all the CS members and their dependents on the occasion of PCS Day on June 15. CS Anagha Deulkar conducted the proceedings while secretary CS Gaurav Verma proposed a vote of thanks.