ICT team receives patents for 11 designs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of researchers from the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) of Jalna received patents for different 11 designs. Dr Parag Nemade and three research scholars- Sandeep Haral, Dhruti Rakte and Sayalee Baviskar did the innovation of these designs.

The researchers' team applied for patents for 15 designs while the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks granted patents to their 11 industrial designs which included Solar Dryers for Herbal and Food, Sampal Holder for Electrochemical Corrosion Investigation, Photocatalytic Reactors, Solar Cloth Dryer, Laboratory Sink, FTO Glass Electrode with Holder, Ultrasound Reactor, Vapor Phase Reactors for Catalysts Synthesis and Photoelectrochemical Cell.

This registration process has taken place over the course of the last six months. These designs encompass a wide range of novel domains, such as a sample holder for the examination of electrochemical corrosion, photocatalytic reactors, vapour phase reactors for the production of catalysts, and solar dryers, amongst others.

The design registration for the Sample Holder for Electrochemical Corrosion Investigation is extremely important because it safeguards one-of-a-kind equipment that considerably improves the precision and reproducibility of corrosion research.

The research team assures that they will have exclusive rights to their original design by obtaining a design patent. This prevents any unauthorized copying of the design and creates a channel for the possibility of marketing the design internationally.

The design patent for a customized Laboratory Sink, which most likely has elements for increased safety, ergonomics, or disposal efficiency, exemplifies the team's commitment to enhancing laboratory conditions and their attention to detail in the design process.

The team establishes a standard for the design of laboratory equipment, which has the potential to influence future products in this field. Obtaining a design patent for a Solar Dryer, particularly one that may have distinctive characteristics that enhance its efficiency or adaptability to a variety of climatic situations highlights the commercial and practical importance of the solar dryer.