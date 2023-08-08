IDBI bank donates 35-seater Tata star bus to GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IDBI bank has handed over a modern 35-seater Tata Star Bus to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a ceremony held in the hospital premises on August 3.

Shrikant Tirpude, zonal head of IDBI bank Nagpur zone, and Asit Parhi, deputy zonal head were specially present. The bus, valued at Rs 28.80 lakhs, has been contributed as part of IDBI bank's CSR initiative. It will serve as a public utility vehicle within the hospital premises, enhancing community services. Sanjay Rathod, dean of GMCH, and council members were present to receive the vehicle. Rajeev Kumar, Aurangabad regional head and general manager, Vinod Madnani, deputy GM, Chandan Lende and others were present.