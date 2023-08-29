IETE Lifetime achievement award to Dr Y A Kawade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Y A Kawade, president, MIT Aurangabad has been selected for the prestigious IETE Lifetime achievement award of the year 2023 for his efforts to foster technical education for the underprivileged students of Marathwada. The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) president Dr V Gunasekhar Reddy said that the award shall be conferred on September 16 during the annual convention of IETE.

Visionary Dr Kawade fostered technical education through the establishment of technical training centres (1975- Vaijapur), technical schools (1979- Satara and Vashi) , polytechnic (1983), engineering (1982) and architecture (1984) colleges since 1975. He promoted education persistently as a tool for social and economic transformation for society as a whole and subsequently over 30,000 students learned and became engineers, architects, entrepreneurs, and businessmen. He founded IETE sub-centre in Aurangabad and connected faculty members and students of electronic, computer science and engineering with professionals and industry engineers.

Dr Kawade was congratulated by MIT director general Munish Sharma, Dr N S Bhalkikar, MIT group directors, principals and faculty for this award.