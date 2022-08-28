If needed, pvt land can be acquired for Sports University: Save

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

“Sports University is the need of the city and Marathwada region. If we don't get government land for the project, we will acquire private land but this university will come up here,” said Atul Save, Cooperation Minister.

He was speaking in a felicitation programme organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Sunday to celebrate National Sports day.

District Olympic Association president Pankaj Bharsakhale, Dr Uday Dongre and Dr Makrand Joshi were also present. Save said that the foundation stone laying ceremony of Sports University would soon take place. Dattu Baban Bhokanal also spoke. Ramesh Bhandari was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award.

Minister Atul Save and Olympian Dattu Baban Bhokanal felicitated 57 sports coaches, nine sports teachers, 16 international and 453 national players in the programme

Names of some recipients are as follows; Dr Nilesh Gadekar, Nilesh Gaikwad, Babasaheb Mane, Vijay Barwal, Bhausaheb Kharat, Namdeo Pawar, Kailash Wahule, Aditi Nilangekar, Shrusti Sathe, Sharvari Kalyankar, Gaurav Mhaske, Vaidyahi Lohiya, Shakshi Chitalange, Riddhi Hattekar, Siddhi Hattekar, Abhay Shinde, Shreyash Jadhav, Sandeep Gurme (international players).

Dr Dinesh Wanjare, Vishwas Joshi, Dr Dayanand Kamble, Dr Sandeep Jagtap, Dr Abdul Kadir, and Amrut Birade took efforts for the success of the event.