IGP Prasanna orders transfer of LCB PI

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

Special IGP K M Mallikarjun Prasanna on February 9, issued an order to transfer Local Crime Branch (LCB) PI in Aurangabad Rural Police in Control Room. The then SP Mokshada Patil appointed PI of Karmad police station Santosh Khetmalas as PI of LCB.

Later, the present SP Nimit Goyal had not changed the earlier order. In the past few days, LCB had done exceptional work in solving the cases. However, special IGP issued an order and directed to transfer Khetmalas to control room immediately.

The order also stated that next appointment in LCB should be done as per the directives of the notification of January 14, 2009. As this order was not implemented, a reminder has been issued, the sources said.

The sources said that for appointing the LCB PI, the officer should have at least three years experience as PI of a police station and he should have worked at least in two police stations. Khetmalas is not having the experience for three years, the sources said.