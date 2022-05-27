IHM students come out with flying colours

Aurangabad, May 27:

The students of the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Aurangabad came out with flying colours and acquired degrees on the Graduation Day held at Vivanta by Taj here on Friday. MD and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Ltd. Puneet Chhatwal, Chairman of Maulana Azad Education TRust Farhat Jamal, Senior VP, and Global Head Human Resources, Indian Hotels Company Ltd Gaurav Pokhariyal, former Director - Dr Rafiq Zakaria Centre for Higher Learning Dr A G Khan, Principal Dr Anand Iyangar and Rushad Kavina conferred the awards to the students.

In all, 170 graduates including 109 in B.A. (Hon) Hotel Management and 61 in B.A. (Hon) of Culinary Arts received the degrees. The students were also given prizes by the dignitaries in various categories.

Parents of the students were excited to see their children receiving degrees from the dignitaries. Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Huddersfield, UK, Alistair Sambell conferred the degree and congratulated the students through the online system.

Speaking on the occasion, Chhatwal said, youngsters, are the future of the country. With the youngsters coming into the hospitality industry, it is in safe hands as the students are energetic and innovative. There are several opportunities for them in the industry and those joining it will never be jobless. During the Corona crisis, there was a loss of Rs 150 crores per month to the Taj Hotels group. Still, it provided 35,000 meals daily to the needy people through donations., Chhatwal added.

Dr Iyengar presented an overview of the Institute’s performance in the last academic session and congratulated the students on their success. Rushad Kavina presented the graduating class to the dignitaries. The Master of the ceremony was Smita Parmar while Fauziya Sharrif proposed the vote of thanks.

Students and parents enthrall after degree function

The students clicked group photos after the graduation day function. They threw their hats in the air after clicking the photos. Students and parents enjoyed the musical programme organised by the students. The students showcased their talents by performing various dance forms in the evening along with Hi-tea. Students were seen clicking selfies with friends and parents.

Meritorious students

B. A.(Hon) Hotel Management: Poorti Agrawal (Excellence), Nayantara Batra (All Round Performance by a Female Student), Poorti Agrawal (First), Nikhil Naik (Second), and Sanjit Misra (Third).

B.A. (Hon) Culinary Arts: Krishangi Agrawal (Excellence), Krishangi Agrawal (First), Reeva Varma (second), and Krittika Bahl (Third).