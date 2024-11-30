IICF exhibition opens with wide range of offers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The IICF began its international exhibition at the SFS High School Ground, Jalna Road, on Friday. Offering an extensive array of products, the event has something for everyone, including electronics, appliances, IT solutions, furniture, interior décor, dress materials, home textiles, health and beauty products, handicrafts, Ayurvedic medicines, automobiles, footwear, bed sheets, artificial jewellery, children's books and toys, dry fruits, and a food court.

The exhibition features discounts of up to 60% across various categories, making it a lucrative opportunity for shoppers. The fair will run until December 9, with timings set from 1 pm to 9 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 9 pm on weekends/holidays.

Organisers have encouraged residents to visit the venue and make the most of the wide-ranging products and attractive discounts on offer.