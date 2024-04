IIMM city branch organizes materials management week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indian Institute of Material Management (IIMM) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch is hosting materials management week from April 18 to 23. This annual event, celebrated across IIMM branches nationwide, offers lectures, workshops, and industry visits for professionals in materials and supply chain management.

Expert lectures and seminars cover topics like ‘Importance of GST in Supply Chain’ by Vishal Kulkarni of Endurance Technologies on April 18, ‘Import and Export Requirement’ on April 19 by Phani Kumar of Endurance Technologies, ‘Rental and Reusable Packaging’ by Lalit Lohade of Anjali Logistics on April 21, and ‘Supplier Financial Risk Assessment’ by Prasad Upadhyay of Endurance Technologies on April 23.

All these seminars have been organized at IIMM Excellence Training Center Khivansara High Street, Ulkanagari, Garkheda campus Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 7 pm to 9.00 pm.

An industrial visit has been organized in the industrial group Endress Hauser on April 22 at 2 pm. IIMM Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar president Sushant Pathare has appealed to take advantage of all these programmes.