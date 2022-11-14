IIT-Mumbai team inspects smart roads in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The IIT-Mumbai (Powai) team today inspected the ongoing development of 22 roads in the city under the Smart City Mission. They gave necessary instructions to the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) officers and reprimanded the contractor.

It may be noted that ASCDCL has hired the IIT team for conducting the third-party inspection of the road works being done through smart city funds.

The IIT team was led by expert professor Dr Dharamveer Singh, while the ASCDCL deputy chief executive officer (CEO) Saurabh Joshi, project manager Imran Khan, Sneha Nair, Kiran Aadhe and project consultant Yash Innovations's Farooqui Zafir accompanied the team during the inspection.

The IIT team inspected the roads passing through S B College, Jinturkar Hospital, Pratap Nagar, Jawahar Colony Police Station, extended from Akashwani to Trimurti Chowk, Reliance Petrol Pump Cidco N-7, Kalyan Kale's House to Parivartan Garage, Devgiri Bank to Bajrang Chowk, Bhola Pan Center to Avishkar Chowk, Saubhagya Chowk to Tathe Mangal Karyalay, Omkar Gas to Aniket Hospital and SBOA School.

The expert team minutely observed the quality of material used in the construction of roads, the quality of construction of roads, their width, their length and the types of machinery used in the construction of the roads. They also inspected the fixing of paving blocks, interlinking of two roads etc. The team gave necessary instructions to the contractor and also instructed ASCDCL officers that the work are done as per the given instructions and set parameters.