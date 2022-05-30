IIT team okays starting of three roads

Aurangabad, May 30:

A team of experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai after inspection, has given nod to start construction of three roads, out of 108, on Monday.The works will be starting from tomorrow.It is now apparent that the green signal to start other road works will be given, in phases, after their inspection.

The IIT team approved road extending Aurangpura to Nehru Bhavan, Sharda Mandir School to Saraswati Bhuvan College and Bhagyanagar.

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL)will have to pass through a litmus test in the whole process.It has floated the tenders to construct 108 roads of valuing Rs 307 crore.ASCDCL is into agreement with IIT Mumbai for the third party inspection.The IIT team led by

Prof (Dr) Dharamveer Singh landed in the city on Sunday.They surveyed the roads on Sunday and Monday.

IIT Team interacted with the mediapersons on Monday.The ASCDCL’s additional chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Shinde, project manager Imran Khan, Sneha Bakshi, Arpita Sharad and project management consultant (PMC) Sameer Joshi were present on the occasion.

Dr Dharamveer said, “ The contractor and PMC were present during the inspection.We gave necessary instruction to them regarding the standard and measures to be maintained by them.We also inspected the roads which had been completed, so far.There is a need to bring change in the functioning of the ASCDCL (works and system).We have okayed one road from each package to start from tomorrow.”

Rumours in air

Meanwhile, the AMC engineers were kept away from the inspection process. An air of disappointment prevailed amongst them as according to them they should have also been invited as the roads after the construction are scheduled to be handed over to the AMC after completion, in future.