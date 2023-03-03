Illegal country liquor factory busted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state excise department busted an illicit country liquor factory in Vihamandva in Paithan tehsil on Thursday. The authorities seized 400 litres chemicals and other articles, all worth Rs 6.5 lakh. Similarly, factory operator Yogesh Darasingh Gawali (28, Vihamandva, Paithan) has been arrested said inspector Shahji Shinde.

Second inspector of the excise department Shivraj Waghmare received the information that Yogesh Gawali is operating an illegal country liquor factory in his house. Accordingly, under the guidance of SP Santosh Zagade, inspector Shinde, Waghmare, Subhash Gunjale, Yoesh Ghunawat, Rahul Bankar, Ashwini Bodar, and V G Chavan conducted a raid on his house. The team seized 240 sealed bottles of liquor and other equipment and chemicals, all worth Rs 6.5 lakh from his house. A case against Gawali and his accomplice Narayan Ghumre (Beed) has been registered. Gawali has been arrested with Ghumre is at large.