Illegal gas filling centre raided; 232 gas cylinders & vehicles seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police raided an illegal gas filling centre at the Deodi Bazar area of the old city on Wednesday. The gas-filling den was being run at a cow shed and was a threat to the life of 50,000 to 60,000 people of the colony.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sampat Shinde received information that the illegal gas refiling centre was being run at Deodi Bazar for the past one month.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team comprising ACP Sampat Shinde along with District Supply Officer Pravin Fulari, PSI Vikas Khatke, Ajit Dagadkhair, constable Santosh Mudiraj, Majid Shaikh, Santosh Sundar raided the shed.

Police found that gas was being filled into other cylinders and vehicles from domestic and commercial use cylinders. Prime accused Javed Babulal Pathan along with 9 other accomplices were arrested. Police also seized six cylinders of 5 km gas, 225 domestic gas cylinders, five big vehicles, two auto rickshaws, 10 electric motors and 10 weighing machines.

Cylinders of gas companies

During the raid, police found cylinders of Bharat Gas, Reliance and HP gas companies. There was also a tempo filled with cylinders of Bharat Gas. Preliminary report indicates some agency owners from Pachod and Mondha used to supply cylinders to Pathan who is the prime accused of the racket.

Fake seal

The filled gas cylinders meant for domestic use by common men were collected and their gas was transferred to other small cylinders or vehicles. These small cylinders are being sold by pasting the fake seal of Bharat Gas. The fake seal was being supplied by Ahmednagar-based agent.