Illegal mining of sand from Sukhana River

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

The illegal mining of sand from the bed of the Sukhana River has become rampant in Gharegaon Takali Mali and Daigavhan villages in the tehsil. The mafia has pressed hywa trucks, tractors and tippers, which are without number plates and overloaded, to transport the sand during the night hours.

It may be noted that the officers and personnel from revenue administration have been deployed on the task of implementing the vaccination drive. Their absence has proved a boon for the mafia. They pressed JCB for sand mining and transport the material illegally in the available mode of transportation. According to a primary report, the government may have sustained lakhs of rupees revenue in the form of royalty.

Meanwhile, the Takali Mali gram panchayat members and villagers have appealed to the district collector to look into the matter and take appropriate action.