Illegal sale of sedative pills can stop immediately

Aurangabad, June 2:

“The incidents of openly selling sedatives pills, locally called ‘Button’ came to fore recently. These are pills called Nitrosun and are available in medical stores. The Food and Drug Administration has the right to take action in this regard and the police administration is ready to help them. Then the illegal sale and transportation can be stopped at once”, opined CP Dr Nikhil Gupta.

It was unveiled, that the criminals arrested for various crimes are the regular consumer of sedative pills. These tablets cannot be prescribed without the prescription of the doctor still it is being sold in the open market. The track of these pills can be easily kept after checking the transaction details. The information about the pills can be obtained from the medical stores as on the prescription of which doctor the pills are given. FDA can check these details. The police are ready to help them. Similarly, a meeting of the medical stores was also organised with the Chemist and Druggist Association in this regard last year, and one such meeting will be organised once again, he said.

The police are responsible to take legal action against those transporting cannabis, marijuana and other narcotic drugs. Last year, the police had taken action against 24 persons. This year action has been taken against 16 persons, Dr Gupta mentioned.

The state government has established a committee chaired by CP to keep control over the narcotic substances. The committee included FDA, Narcotic control bureau officers, hospitals and a deputy district collector. The first meeting of the committee was held and the next is scheduled on June 15, Dr Gupta added.