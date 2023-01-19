Illicit liquor manufacturing unit destroyed

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The state excise department destroyed an illicit liquor manufacturing unit being operated in the bedroom of a house in Durganagar in Sillod city on Tuesday afternoon. The officers seized spirit, colour, scent and other articles, all amounting to Rs 2.76 lakh from the house. The manufacturer Deepak Thakuba Gunjal (Durganagar) has been arrested.

State excise department second PI S S Patil and his team received the information that Deepak is manufacturing illicit liquor. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and it was found that a factory was established in his bedroom, where foreign liquor was being manufactured. The police seized 474 empty bottles of 180 ml, 10 cans containing 170 litres spirit, one bottle containing 750 ml colour, three bottles containing three litres of scented liquid, 2,000 bottle caps, cardboard boxes, and other articles, all worth Rs 2.76 lakh.

The action was executed under the guidance of superintendent Santosh Zagade, deputy superintendent Pradeep Pote by inspector Narayan Dahake, second PI Patil, S D Ghule, assistant second inspector R M Bharti, S S Gunjale, H H Bahure, B C Kirwale, S S Kharat, R L Bankar, A S Annadate and others.