‘I’m a Don!’ Man robs hotel owner at knifepoint near collector office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man identifying himself as "Nissam Don" looted Rs 30,500 from a roadside tea stall owner near the district collector office on Saturday morning. The accused threatened the owner with a knife and fled after consuming tea and donuts without paying.

Police said the accused, Mir Wasif Ali Nali alias Nissam (S.T. Colony), visited the tea stall run by Sheikh Abdul Huzaifa Abdul Ali in the Fazalpura area. When asked to pay, Nissam allegedly pulled a knife, pressed it to the owner’s stomach, and shouted, “I’m Nissam Don! How dare you ask me for money?” He then snatched Rs 30,500 from the owner’s pocket and escaped. City Chowk police registered an FIR. A team led by sub-inspector Vitthal Shinde arrested the accused later that night. He has been remanded to police custody. Further investigation is underway.