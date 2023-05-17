IMA conducts BP check-up camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) organised a blood pressure (BP) check-up camp at the Central Bus Stand (CBS) on Wednesday to observe World Hypertension Day.

President of IMA Dr Yashwant Gade emphasised the significance of lifestyle modifications in managing blood pressure effectively.

IMA Secretary Dr Anupam Takalkar said that today's camp was aimed to educate and promote lifestyle adjustments and suitable medication to keep blood pressure under control.

A total of 148 were examined in the camp. The majority of attendees had never previously undergone a BP check-up.

A team of doctors- Yashwant Gade, Dr Anupam Takalkar, Dr Ujwala Zavar, Dr Yogesh Lakkas, Dr Sunil Govindrao Patil, Dr Babasaheb Unwane, Dr Satish Kumar Shelke, Dr Mayank, and Dr Shaikh were present. The IMA collaborating with Gajanan Hospital for on-site ambulance services.