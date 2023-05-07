IMA to adopt five villages

The Indian Medical Association will adopt five villages under the ‘Ao Gaon Chale’ initiative. The initiative was inaugurated at Pandhari Pimpalgaon by the state minister for employment guarantee and Horticulture Sandipan Bhumre and MLA Haribhau Bagade on Sunday.

President Dr Yashwant Gade and Secretary Dr Anupam Takalkar said that along with healthcare, educational, social, and sanitation services will be provided in the adopted villages.

A team of office bearers distributed books on addiction to tobacco and alcohol.

A sanitary napkin vending machine was also installed. IMA will supply sanitary napkins for a year.

Bhumre said, earlier people had to go to big cities for curing their serious illnesses, and now all the medical facilities and doctors are available in the city.

Bagade also appreciated the initiative of IMA.

A camp was organised to check the bone density, sugar detection, and blood pressure of the villagers.

Treasurer Dr Rajendra Shewale, Dr Amol Ubale, Dr Amol Deshmukh, Dr Shailesh Laturia, Dr Gitesh Dalvi, Dr Girish More, Dr Archana Bhandekar, Dr Ujwala Zawar, Dr Archana Shirsikar, Dr Anjali Gade and others were present.