Improved power sector transformation with RDSS

Vishwas Pathak: Goal to generate 222 MW power generation capacity in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana will significantly enhance Maharashtra's power sector, stated Vishwas Pathak, independent director of MSEB holding company, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday.

Addressing a district review meeting of MSEDCL, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company, Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd, Mahaenergy, and electricity inspectorate departments, Pathak emphasized that RDSS, backed by PM Modi's support, is being implemented across the country to modernize the electricity distribution system in response to rising demand. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, projects worth Rs 3374 crore are being undertaken under this scheme, including the construction of new power substations, installation of new transformers, strengthening of the power grid, and deployment of smart meters. These initiatives are expected to address power supply issues and are scheduled for completion within the next 18 months.

Pathak highlighted that the 222 MW power generation capacity in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district will benefit both farmers and the entire state. The scheme's advantages include attracting Rs 30,000 crore in private investment, generating 19,000 jobs, providing subsidies to Gram Panchayats, and reducing the burden of cross-subsidy in future power tariffs for industries.

MP Imtiyaz Jalil, MLAs Haribhau Bagde, Ramesh Bornare, Uday Singh Rajput, MSEDCL director Sanjay Taksande, Mahanirmiti director Sanjay Marudkar, Sandeep Kalantri, divisional director Prakash Khaple, chief engineers Murhari Kele and Avinash Nimbalkar were present.