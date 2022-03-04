Imran Mehendi gang member held for snatching chain

Aurangabad, March 4:

The crime branch police arrested a chain snatcher for snatching a gold chain of a girl student in Jinsi police station jurisdiction within 8 hours of the incident on Thursday night. Later, it was found that the arrested is a member of the notorious goon Imran Mehendi gang. The accused has been identified as Abu alias Musa Saleh Chaus (26, Saeeda Colony, Jatwada Road). A case of attempt to murder has been registered against him earlier.

Abu snatched the chain of a student Shruti Dilip Hazare in the Jinsi police station jurisdiction on Thursday at around 4 pm. Senior PI Vyakatesh Kendre, PSI Gokul Thakur, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Kalyan Shelke started the investigation immediately and checked the CCTV footage of the area, in which the snatcher was captured. After tracing his identity, the crime branch police arrested Abu at 11 pm. He has been granted in police remand for three days on Friday.

Notorious goon and contract killer Imran Mehendi recently came out of the ‘Anda Cell’. Abu is a member of his gang and it is being suspected that he might have committed this crime to meet Mehendi in the prison. It will be cleared during the police remand. PSI Thakur is further investigating the case.