Imtiaz Jaleel, supporters clash at polls

A chaotic incident took place at the Shivajinagar polling station, involving AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel and his supporters, who were accused of fake voting, clashing with BJP backers and assaulting individuals on Wednesday.

At the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College polling station in Shivajinagar around 5:30 pm, Imtiaz Jaleel, along with 10-12 others, allegedly caused a disturbance by accusing people of fake voting and physically assaulting several individuals. The incident occurred when supporters of AIMIM and BJP clashed at the polling booth.

According to a complaint filed by PSI Anand Bansode, a case has been registered against Jaleel and his group at the Pundliknagar Police Station. The complaint states that while police were on duty at the station, Jaleel and his supporters gathered near Room No. 2 and accused 6-7 individuals of engaging in fake voting. They allegedly used force, created chaos and assaulted people, resulting in a law and order situation. PSI Bhalerao is currently investigating the matter further.