In-laws beat son-in-law over family dispute

Aurangabad: Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against a family on charge of beating their son-in-law and his mother owing to petty domestic quarrels at Kamlapur (in Waluj Mahanagar) on Sunday.

The youth Vishal Tarachand Jadhav (21, Kamlapur) married Yogita Rohidas Rathod (18) six months ago. After a few months of the marriage, the couple started to argue with each other for petty reasons. As a result, the wife Yogita would frequently leave the house and would stay with her parents. This hurt sentiment of Vishal.

On Saturday (November 26), Yogita’s father Rohidas came to Vishal’s house and had heated arguments with Vishal saying that his daughter is not happy in his house. Later on, he went away with his daughter. On Sunday at around 9.30 am, Yogita’s father and mother Savita Rathod along with maternal uncle Sunil Chavan and Ladu Chavan came to Vishal’s house. Earlier, they abused their son-in-law Vishal and his mother Shobha Jadhav and threatened them with dire consequences. When the argument reached a height, the in-laws beat Vishal with the help of a pipe. Yogita’s mother Savita abused and beat Vishal’s mother Shobha. Later on, they left the place saying that they will see them again.

Acting upon the complaint of Vishal Jadhav, the police have booked his in-laws and two others. Further investigation is on by Waluj MIDC police.