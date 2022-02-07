In-laws booked for torturing daughter-in-law

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

Waluj MIDC police booked six persons for demanding Rs 4 lakh and torturing daughter-in-law.

Police said, Yogita Datta Mugale (25, Piyush Vihar, Bajajnagar) was married to Datta Mugale on December 18, 2016.

Yogita’s father gave Rs 3.51 lakh and 55 grams gold in dowry and articles, all amounting to Rs 15 lakh. After few days of the marriage, her husband pressurized her for unnatural sex and tortured her physically and mentally as she refused. Later, the in-laws demanded Rs 5 lakh from her parents, for which they often tortured her.

Yogita then lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station against her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, Shridevi Mugale, Mahananda Jadhav and Sunanda Pawar.