Inauguration of Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti office today

Aurangabad, April 1:

Bhagwan Mahavir Janmotsav will be celebrated on April 14 with great enthusiasm on behalf of Bhagwan Mahavir Janmotsav Samiti under Sakal Jain Samaj Aurangabad. The inauguration of the office of the Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti will be held under the guidance of Sakal Jain Samaj president Rajendra Darda and working president Subhash Zambad under the chairmanship of Sakal Jain Samaj general secretary Mahavir Patni and in the presence of Sakal Jain Samaj vice president Vikas Jain and Prashant Desarda and Sakal Jain Samaj Committee members on April 2 at Vimalnath Shwetambar Jain temple Jadhavmandi at 4 pm. Anil Kumar Sancheti, president of Vimalnath Jain Temple along with Nilesh Savalkar, chairman of Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav Committee, Rajesh Mutha, working president, Mangala Parkh and Nilesh Pahade, treasurer Sanjay Surana and others have appealed the community members to remain present for the programme.