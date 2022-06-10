Aurangabad, June 10:

The inauguration of Shravan-Shravani Nilyam (temple), Gokulwadi, Badnapur of Vardhman Ganesh Pratishthan will be held on June 11 at 11 am in the presence of union minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, health minister Rajesh Tope and cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde. Also the inauguration of the Sadhvi Pratibhaji College of Ayurveda and Nisargaopchar college will also be held on the occasion. Sadhvi Gurunimay, Sadhvi Pratibha and organisers have appealed to be present on the occasion.