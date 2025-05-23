Inauguration of VVIP suite at Subhedari Rest House

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A newly constructed VVIP suite at the Subhedari Rest House was inaugurated on Friday by Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

The event was graced by the presence of MLC Sanjay Kenekar, Superintending Engineer Sundardas Bhagat, Executive Engineer Ashok Yerekar, Priya Pujari, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, and other dignitaries. During the ceremony, Executive Engineer Priya Pujari shared the layout and features of the new building. The basement houses a parking area, drivers’ room, and an electric room. The ground floor includes two VVIP suites, a kitchen and dining hall, and public washrooms for men and women. The first floor features a VVIP suite, a conference hall, a pre-function lobby, and additional public washrooms. The second floor includes a special suite for the Chief Minister, another VVIP suite, and a terrace roof garden. Each floor is equipped with an elevator and electric rooms. The project was sanctioned at a total cost of Rs 13.18 crore. Out of this, Rs 8.05 crore was spent on civil works, Rs 1.71 crore on interior decoration, and Rs 3.83 crore on electrical systems.