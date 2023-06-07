Incidents creating hatred in society are being cultivated by special ideology: Sharad Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The veteran political leader and NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed his concern over the activities creating division amongst the communities in support of ruling party leaders and posing a threat to the peace and communal harmony of the society.

“Do not give religious colour and much weightage to such incidents (happened in Sangamner, Ahmednagar and Kolhapur). These are the cultivated incidents. Surprisingly, the ruling party in the state government is promoting these incidents creating misunderstandings and hatred between two communities over the issues of worshipping places, photos, etc. It seems that a special ideology is active behind such things. Instead, prompt action should be taken against those taking the law into their hands. The parties in power should act responsibly and protect our peace and communal harmony,” suggested Pawar.

Why indulge in name games?

Pawar said that he also feels concerned as the state government leaving aside major important issues before it is rather indulging in the gimmick of changing the names of the cities to encash the political mileage.

There is a dire need for the upliftment of minorities like Christians, Muslims, Adivasis and Dalits. They are the ones who are fighting against poverty on day to day basis. The government should be positive on their welfare issues, he pointed out.

Applauds Nitin Gadkari

In reply to a question, Pawar applauded the union transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari saying that he is the one who is always for development. Instead of which party and leader is proposing the development work, he prefers accessing the significance of the work and goes for it.