Inclusion of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Gas Grid network

Line will pass adjacent to Samruddhi expressway: Letter to district administration regarding removal of any barriers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The pipeline under the National Gas Grid project will pass through Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district adjacent to the Samruddhi expressway. A letter has been posted on the Pragati portal of the district administration to remove the difficulties encountered in the project.

After receiving the letter, the administration has reviewed the current situation by inquiring with the concerned departments.

The National Gas Grid project involves laying a gas pipeline across 12 districts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, covering a total distance of 1755 km and costing Rs 7,844 crore. The pipeline is expected to be completed by October 2024, and GAIL (India) Ltd is responsible for its execution.

The pipeline will pass through several industrial areas and terminals, and it is anticipated that it will contribute significantly to the development of the electricity, fertilizer, and other industries. Additionally, it will provide easy access to clean fuel, meeting the demands of industry and other consumers, while also facilitating the distribution of domestic gas.

In Maharashtra, the gas pipeline will pass through Mhaskal (Thane), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Wardha, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nagpur, and Gondia. It will then extend to Jabalpur and Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, and Korba in Chhattisgarh, and Jharsuguda in Odisha.

The pipeline will pass through 112 km of the Samruddhi expressway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with work already underway on some sections of the expressway from Nagpur. However, the land acquisition process in some areas has been delayed due to permissions and clearance required from the forest department for Nagpur-Jharsuguda division.

Once completed, the pipeline will offer several benefits to the region, including improved access to clean energy and facilitating the growth of multiple industries.

70 percent work complete

The work of the gas pipeline under the National Gas Grid has been completed 70 percent, and this pipeline will pass through 12 districts in the State, 3 in Madhya Pradesh, 9 in Chhattisgarh and one in Odisha. The line will be connected to Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL) project at Jharsuguda in Odisha.

According to the sources

GAIL India has responsibility for this project and its work is going on for two years. This line will go along with the Samruddhi expressway. MSRDC has done extensive land acquisition for Samruddhi. Some acquired land has been reserved for railway flyovers.