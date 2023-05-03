Income Tax Outreach Programme

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 3, 2023 11:00 PM 2023-05-03T23:00:02+5:30 2023-05-03T23:00:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Income Tax Department will jointly ...

Income Tax Outreach Programme | Income Tax Outreach Programme

Income Tax Outreach Programme

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Income Tax Department will jointly organise ‘Income Tax Outreach Programme’ at ICAI Bhawan, on May 4. The event commence at 11.30 am.

Director of Income Tax (I and CI)-Pune Rajeev Kumar will grace the programme as a chief guest.

ICAI city branch said that this event will be very helpful to solve the queries of E-verification scheme 2021. City branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao appealed to all the members to take the advantage of this programme

Open in app
Tags : Income Tax Department Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India Income Tax Department extends ITR Filing deadline Income tax department and enforcement directorate The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Council of the institute of chartered accountants of india WIRC of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Committee on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Aurangabad Branch of WIRC of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Western Indian Regional Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Income Tax Outreach Programme ICAI Bhawan