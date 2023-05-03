Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Income Tax Department will jointly organise ‘Income Tax Outreach Programme’ at ICAI Bhawan, on May 4. The event commence at 11.30 am.

Director of Income Tax (I and CI)-Pune Rajeev Kumar will grace the programme as a chief guest.

ICAI city branch said that this event will be very helpful to solve the queries of E-verification scheme 2021. City branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao appealed to all the members to take the advantage of this programme