Increased water supply only after the municipal elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The increased water supply to the city will be available only after the polls of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections, considering existing technical issues.

It may be noted that an announcement was made to provide 200 MLD of water to the city before the CSMC elections. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) started preparations to bring in the water. However, due to obstacles and technical issues, there is a delay.

The 200 MLD of water that was supposed to be brought to the city by the end of December will now be available only after the municipal elections.

Sources said that after the elections, the 200 MLD water supply will be tested, and the new 21 water tanks will also be handed over to the municipal corporation.