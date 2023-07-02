Girl going with brother drowns in nullah

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A seven-year-old girl going with her brother died after drowning in a nullah in Kasambari Dargah area in Padegaon on Sunday evening.

According to the details, Alia Mehbood Pathan (7) was playing with her younger brother in a stream near her house. After heavy rains on Sunday evening. She was holding the hand of her brother and was playing in a stream near her house. However, she left his hand and was drowned in the stream. Her brother started screaming for help. The nearby residents gathered and called the Cantonment police. PSI Raosaheb Jondhale and others rushed to the spot and searched her. She was found unconscious in Kachpul. She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead after the examination.

One more body found in nullah

A body of an unidentified man was found in a nullah near ZP Ganpati Visarjan Ground. Kranti Chowk police and fire brigade jawans rushed to the spot and took the body out of the nullah. The body was sent to GMCH for postmortem, PI Santosh Patil said.