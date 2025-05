Indarchand Sethi passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Senior member of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain community and businessman from Chelipura, Indarchand Lakhmichandji Sethi (84), passed away on May 16 after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, one brother and four sisters. He was the father of Nilesh Sethi, Director of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nitin Sethi, trader from Old Mothi. His last rites were performed at Kailasnagar Crematorium at 4.30 pm.