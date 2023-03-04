Indefinite relay-hunger strike against renaming of 2 cities began

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Members of all parties and organisations started an indefinite relay hunger strike in front of the district collector's office on Saturday against the renaming of Aurangabad and Osamanabad cities as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively by the State and Central Governments.

The agitation is being led by MP Imtiaz Jaleel. The agitators were displaying a flex board ‘I Love Aurangabad.’ Youths and general people are participating in large numbers.

The agitators said that the Governments should have sought suggestions and objections before renaming the cities. They said that the State Government started the process of seeking suggestions and objections after renaming the cities.

They termed the renaming of the cities as against the law. MP Jaleel announced the relay-hunger strike from Sature demanding to cancel the renaming of the two cities. He said that the renaming of the cities is illegal.

The different political, social and voluntary organisations have supported the agitation. Youths started thronging in front of the district collector's office since morning. They also raised slogans against the Government.

Talking to newsmen today, MP Jaleel said that they have respect for Sambhaji Maharaj.

“Aurangabad was renamed after Sambhaji Maharaj who had nothing to do with the city. Historical Aurangabad city is famous internationally. What objectives the Government will achieve by changing the name of the city? The renaming is being used for political interest. I am also the MP of the district and I too have some feelings. Co-relating Aurangzeb’s name with Aurangabad is totally wrong,” he added.

Some youths drove away

When the agitation began, some youths held a photo of Aurangzeb raising slogans. When Jaleen learnt about it, he made them leave the agitation.

Police on toes

Heavy police form was deployed in the collector's office premises since morning considering the sensitivity of the renaming matter. Police are helping vehicle owners to pass through the agitating mobs to avoid any mischievous act from any youth.