Independence Day at Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya

Aurangabad, August 17: Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya Shahganj celebrated the 76th Independence Day with great zeal. Chief guest and builder Vinod Agarwal, his wife Sheetal, secretary of Vidya Vardhak Committee Dr Narayan Wakle, headmaster (HM, secondary) Ravindra Tayade, HM (primary) Kishor Patil, Pramod Agrawal, Ajay Sharma, and teachers representative Prakash Waghmare were present.

Vinod Agarwal hoisted the national flag. Students presented patriotic songs. Students Aksa Pathan, Adnan Shaikh and Umar Shaikh delivered speeches.

Rangoli, elocution, painting, patriotic song singing and essay competitions were organized. Govind Gaikwad conducted the proceedings. Sunil Dahihande proposed a vote of thanks.