By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 16, 2022 11:15 PM2022-08-16T23:15:02+5:302022-08-16T23:15:02+5:30

Independence Day at Mini Miracles

Aurangabad, August16:

The Independence Day was celebrated at Mini Miracles pre-school N-4 Cidco. Rajkumar Khivansara was the chief guest. Jitendra Singh Boonlia and Arun Khariwal were the guests of honour. Flag hoisting was performed with great pride followed by national anthem. Students gave speech. Prizes were given to students who exceled in academics. Fancy dress competition was organised.

Tags :CidcoCidcoRajkumar khivansaraArun khariwal