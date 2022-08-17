Independence Day at Utopian Kidzone

Aurangabad, August 17:

Utopian Kidzone celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 76th Independence Day of India, with great enthusiasm. Events started from August 13 when students were taught the art of flag making. On August 15, an inter-house quiz contest on theme ‘India’ was conducted. A drawing competition was also organized by Indusind Bank, Aurangabad.

All the winners were felicitated by chief guest Anand Somaiya, director of Krishnam Gurukul, special guest Ali Raza Rizvi, branch manager Indusind Bank, and directors of Utopian Kidzone Abhay Srivastava and Rashmi Srivastava.