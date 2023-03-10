Independent bus service for women discontinued

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd has taken a decision to discontinue the independent city bus service for women.

An independent bus service was started especially for women from Aurangpura to Chikalthana on February 1. The service was inaugurated with grandeur at Mukundwadi bus depot. On the first day of the service, more than 250 women traveled on the bus. Later, the service received a lukewarm response from the women passengers. Every day five trips were operated on this route. However, the service was discontinued on March 9 due to poor response.