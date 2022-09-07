India is mine of talent: Dr J V Yakhmi

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

“India is a mine of talented people and has given Nobel laureates who have impressed the world with their indomitable genius. Even today, Indians are heads of many companies which have networks all over the world. This is a matter of pride for us” said Dr J V Yakhmi, a scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC).

He was speaking in a lecture organised on ‘Science for Thrills and Science for Skills’ by the Department of Basic and Applied Science of MGM University on Wednesday.

Dr J V Yakhmi said that BARC started 31 across the country to develop talent among students from the school level and provide qualitative scientists to the country.

Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dr K M Jadhav, Dr Prapti Deshmukh and others were present.

Dr Vinita Arole made an introductory speech. Dr Ashish Itolikar, Dr Nikesh Ingle, Dr Suryakant Sapkal, Dr Asha Dagar, Karuna Ghodki and others were present.