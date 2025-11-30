India rapidly adopts AI but lags in resources, says Anand Mahurkar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CEO and Founder of Findability Sciences Anand Mahurkar emphasized the growing demand for AI skills and new types of jobs at the inauguration of the AI Solution Lab at NSBT (Nath School of Business and Technology) on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Mahurkar said, “India is rapidly adopting AI, faster than many parts of the world, but we are still far behind in terms of AI resources. Awareness and practical experience in AI are still limited. We need to focus on creating ‘New-collar’ AI jobs while building a strong foundation in AI literacy.” Chairman Dr Nandkishor Kagliwal NSBT, added, “Research and development in AI is crucial as adoption grows rapidly. The new lab will provide students and researchers hands-on experience with advanced AI technologies, fostering innovation and collaboration in the field.” The event drew local industry experts and academicians, reflecting the increasing emphasis on AI-driven education and research in the region. It concluded with a walkthrough of the lab, showcasing student projects such as an AI resume shortlister, an AI app for hotel customer service, and an AI hand recognition tool. Also present at the event were NSBT director Harsh Vardhan Jajoo and CII Marathwada Zone chairman Prashant Narwade, among other dignitaries.

(PHOTO)

From Left Preeti Khanna, Naina Bandopadhyay, Kavita Rao, Padma Krishnamurty, Anand Mahurkar (CEO and Founder of Findability Sciences), Dr. Nandkishor Kagliwal (Chairman of NSBT), Harsh Vardhan Jajoo (Director of NSBT), and Prashant Narwade (CII Marathwada Zone Chairman) were among the dignitaries present at the unveiling ceremony of the AI Solution Lab at NSBT on Saturday.