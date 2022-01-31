Indigo cancels morning Delhi flight cancelled till March 28

Aurangabad, Jan 31:

The domestic air service has hampered after the corona crisis. Indigo has cancelled Delhi - Aurangabad - Delhi from February 1 to March 28. Similarly, the company has also cancelled 36 flights from February 1 to 15 which included the Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi evening flights from the city. In all, 4 Indigo flights were operated daily in the city. The Hyderabad service was operated through ATR flight. In the begining of the new year, the domestic air service in the country was hampered due to Corona. Indigo then cancelled 33 flights between January 13 and 31. Now, the administration has taken to decision to cancel the services for few more days.

Not a single Indigo flight will be operated between February 1 and 3. Later, two services will be canceled till February 15. However, the morning Delhi flight will be cancelled till March 28. The passengers will face severe inconvenience due to the cancellation of the flights. The tourism, hospitality and transport industries will be hampered due to this decision, the experts opined.