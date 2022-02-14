Indigo Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad flights daily from March 1

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

The Indigo air services from Aurangabad to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad were hampered during the Corona crisis and the flights were not operated on a regular basis. Now, the company has decided to run these flights on daily basis from March 1.

Presently, Air India and Indigo provide air services from the city. Air India service has continued service regularly but Indigo flight schedule was hampered during the third corona wave.

Indigo’s morning Delhi flight was stopped due to a lukewarm response from the passengers. The evening flights to Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad schedule were also hampered.

Now, the impact of Covid has reduced and the company has decided to reinstate the air services. From February 16, the Delhi flight will be available daily while Mumbai and Hyderabad will be operated on an alternate day. All these flights will be operated daily from March 1, informed the chairman of the civil aviation committee, Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, Sunit Kothari.