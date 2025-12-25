IndiGo disrupts air connectivity to Hyderabad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IndiGo’s thrice-weekly flights from Hyderabad, which had been cancelled between December 16 and 31, will now be suspended for the entire winter season. Bookings for this flight from January onwards have also been closed. As a result, only morning flights will be available to Hyderabad, causing inconvenience to passengers.

IndiGo operates daily flights to Hyderabad. In addition, there used to be flights operating three days a week, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The thrice-weekly flight used to depart from Hyderabad at 10.55 am and arrive in the city at 12.25 pm, before returning at 12.55 pm and reaching Hyderabad at 2.20 pm. Initially, this flight had been cancelled between December 16 and 31. Now, the service has been suspended until March.

Inconvenience during peak travel season

This is the peak travel season for tourists, business travellers, and friends and family visiting for weddings. Under such circumstances, IndiGo Airlines’ decision to cancel the Hyderabad–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Hyderabad service is truly shocking and surprising.

IndiGo’s Goa flight cancelled

IndiGo’s Goa–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Goa flight was cancelled on Thursday. This flight normally arrives at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport at 4.00 pm and departs for Goa at 4.45 pm. The flight from Bengaluru to Goa was cancelled due to foggy conditions in Bengaluru, which led to the Goa–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Goa service being called off on Thursday. According to airport sources, passengers were informed about the cancellation early in the morning.