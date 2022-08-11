IndiGo operates flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad daily

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Here is good news for the air commuters as the private airliner IndiGo has started operating flights to Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad from Aurangabad daily.

As per the schedule of flights to be operated from July 30 to October 29, the A320 flight will leave Delhi at 7.40 am and reach Aurangabad at 9.15 am. The return journey will start at 10 am and it will land in Delhi at 11.50 am.

The ATR flight will leave Hyderabad at 2.35 pm and arrive in Aurangabad at 4 pm. After a halt of 30 minutes, it will take off at 4.30 pm and will land in Hyderabad at 6 pm.

The A320 flight will leave Mumbai at 5.15 pm and reach Aurangabad at 6 pm. Taking a break of half an hour, the return journey will start at 6.30 pm and it will land in Bombay at 7.25 pm.

It may be noted that IndiGo was operating these flights thrice a week till July 30. Now, the service has been made on daily basis.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee - Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), Sunit Kothari, welcomed the development underlining that it was the need of the hour. He said, “I am glad that the airline has adhered to our request of stabilising their Aurangabad operations by restoring their daily flights to the above three important destinations.”