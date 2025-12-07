IndiGo’s Mumbai flight arrives 25 minutes early

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After a week marked by repeated cancellations and long delays, IndiGo’s Mumbai flights surprised passengers on Sunday by not only being on time but actually arriving ahead of schedule.

The Mumbai–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar night flight, which is normally scheduled to land at 8:45 pm, touched down at the Chikalthana Airport at 8:20 pm, arriving 25 minutes early. Passengers, frustrated by the delays over the past several days, were visibly relieved and pleasantly surprised. The return flight to Mumbai also departed five minutes earlier than its scheduled time.

Even the Sunday morning Mumbai– Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight arrived four minutes early, prompting morning passengers to express satisfaction: “At least today we arrived on time.”

However, the Delhi–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar evening flight continued the trend of delays, arriving nearly an hour late and causing inconvenience to passengers waiting at the airport.