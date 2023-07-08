Induction training prog of newly-recruited auditors/clerks

Pune: An Induction Training Programme for the newly-recruited auditors/clerks of the Principal Controller of the Defence Accounts (Southern Command, PCDA SC) Pune was organized recently.

Dr Rajeev S. Chavan, PCDA (SC) Pune inaugurated the month-long programme and addressed the final two sessions. A total of 160 participants joined the training in online/offline mode from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and 120 sessions of 90 minutes were organized.

Faculties and senior Indian Defence Accounts Service officers B S Kamble, Joint Controller of Defence Accounts, Sunali Baid, Deputy CDA, Swapnil Hanmane, assistant CDA, Vaishali D’ Souza, ACDA, and others enlightened the newly appointees with experience and knowledge of the working of this department in general and field controller in particular

Dr Rajeev Chavan emphasized that proper training can result in avoiding unwanted delays, avoidable return of claims and bills, and ensures proper audit of documents and timely payment to the concerned.

PCDA (SC) during his valediction address said Defence Accounts Department has got a glorious past of more than 275 years in rendering an honest service to the services and is responsible for doing accounting, payment, audit and financial advice to defence forces. The training covered accounts, pay and allowances of JCOS/PBORS and increasing usage of SPARSH software for disbursing pension. The participants were given participation certificates. R Ravi Kumar proposed a vote of thanks.