Industrial and trade associations discuss city’s traffic issues

Citizens must follow traffic rules -CP Dr Gupta

Aurangabad, June 21:

Various industrial and trade associations in the city held detailed discussions regarding the traffic problems and solutions in the city with the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta on Monday.

Discussions were held on CCTV cameras, encroachments and traffic on main roads and chowks. In the meeting, Dr Gupta lamented that the citizens of Aurangabad were very indifferent towards the observance of traffic rules. Even educated citizens are habitual to wrong side driving and triple seat driving. Unless every citizen is sensitive to traffic rules, the administration will fail. He noted that it was impossible to have police personnel at every chowk.

He said that if decided, our city can achieve traffic discipline through public participation, for which we have ideals like Indore city which has been at the forefront for cleanliness for many years. The commissioner appealed to the organizations to cooperate for creating awareness in the society. All the organizations supported the traffic barriers installed at All India Radio and Amarpreet Chowk stating that it has reduced the traffic congestion to a great extent.

The meeting was attended by CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, MASSIA president Kiran Jagtap, former Aurangabad First president Pritish Chatterjee, executive secretary Hemant Landge, CII regional director Amol Mohite and tax practitioners association president CA Jayant Joshi and others were present on the occasion.