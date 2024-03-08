Industrial area celebrates Maha Shivratri with fervor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Waluj industrial area witnessed a surge of devotion as residents thronged temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri. Chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ reverberated through the city as devotees queued up for darshan.

The week-long Akhand Harinam Saptah culminated in a grand Maharudra abhishekam at 5 am at the Har Har Mahadev temple. Sabudana khichdi and bananas were distributed as prasad. Additionally, a free eye checkup camp offered discounted eyeglasses to devotees.

Former district member Anil Chordia performed the Panchamrit abhishek at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev temple. The Jai Babaji Parivar held an Amrit Parayan ceremony within the temple premises, followed by the distribution of Mahaprasad.

A Rudrabhishek was held at the Panchmukhi Mahadev Temple at 5 am, followed by an Akhand Harinam Saptah. A health checkup and blood donation camp were organized for devotees. Dr Ganesh Savadkar led the team of doctors who facilitated blood collection. All temples were adorned with electric lighting, creating a luminous atmosphere.