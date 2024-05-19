Industrial power consumers targeted by cybercriminals

MSEDCL warns industrialists to be aware of the fake bill scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), is urging caution after cybercriminals shifted their focus to industrial power consumers following a successful awareness campaign that curbed fake electricity bill scams targeting residential customers.

MSEDCL joint managing director Rahul Gupta, said that cybercriminals, after facing limited success due to public awareness efforts, have now set their sights on industrial customers. The industrial customers should be aware of any such scams.

The scam involves sending fake letters and providing fake phone numbers on ministry of power letterheads. These letters claim non-payment of electricity bills and urge immediate contact with a fake electricity office. Additionally, fake social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube are created to appear legitimate.

Upon contacting the phone number or social media accounts, cybercriminals attempt to gain complete control over the victim's mobile phone and online accounts, said Gupta. They then exploit this access to steal money through bank transfers.

MSEDCL emphasizes the following safety measures for industrial customers:

-Do not download any software or click on links received through suspicious messages.

-There is only one official MSEDCL website. Customer service is provided through the official consumer app.

-MSEDCL does not use social media for electricity bill recovery.

- In case of doubt, contact MSEDCL's 24-hour toll-free number.

- Report any suspected fraud to the nearest police station.